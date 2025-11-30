Brokerages Set Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Price Target at $8.50

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGEN. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk sold 3,596,892 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $13,236,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,520,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,355,576.16. This trade represents a 29.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy H. Agee purchased 15,000 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 217,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,068.60. This represents a 7.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,216 shares of company stock valued at $115,816 and sold 9,950,572 shares valued at $37,720,437. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 26,460,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,107 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter worth $4,755,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Precigen by 201.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,505,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,731 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth $2,796,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 1,895.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 667,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 633,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

PGEN opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.71. Precigen has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Precigen had a positive return on equity of 1,066.10% and a negative net margin of 3,912.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

