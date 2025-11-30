Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 316,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 273,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Visionstate Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The stock has a market cap of C$5.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Visionstate

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

