Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

KDK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kodiak AI in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kodiak AI in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Kodiak AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Kodiak AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Kodiak AI Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:KDK opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76. Kodiak AI has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of -0.18.

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak AI in the third quarter worth $4,802,000. Rokos Capital Management US LP purchased a new position in Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,185,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,924,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak AI during the third quarter valued at about $830,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kodiak AI

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering.

