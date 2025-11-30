Wall Street Zen Downgrades Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) to Sell

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FEIM. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Frequency Electronics in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on Frequency Electronics in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Frequency Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FEIM

Frequency Electronics Stock Up 2.0%

FEIM stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. Frequency Electronics has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 32.10%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 67.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Frequency Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $578,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Frequency Electronics by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 25,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.