Wall Street Zen Downgrades Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) to Sell

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on Cleanspark from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cleanspark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cleanspark from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Get Cleanspark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cleanspark

Cleanspark Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 3.79. Cleanspark has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $581,062.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 120,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,473.44. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleanspark

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cleanspark by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cleanspark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cleanspark by 145.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Cleanspark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cleanspark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanspark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanspark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.