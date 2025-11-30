Wall Street Zen Downgrades WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) to Sell

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on WillScot from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Baird R W raised shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on WillScot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

WillScot Stock Performance

WSC opened at $19.75 on Friday. WillScot has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $566.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.52 million. WillScot had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. WillScot has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in WillScot by 130.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WillScot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WillScot by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,730,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,298,000 after buying an additional 3,645,350 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

