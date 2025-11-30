Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Quantum Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QNTM

Quantum Biopharma Trading Down 12.5%

NASDAQ:QNTM opened at $9.98 on Friday. Quantum Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73.

Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Quantum Biopharma will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quantum Biopharma stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Quantum Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.