Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Landstar System from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.1%

Landstar System stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.93. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $119.32 and a 1-year high of $190.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 2.87%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,761,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,242,000 after acquiring an additional 341,808 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,083,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,372,000 after acquiring an additional 319,101 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $36,645,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at about $40,190,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Landstar System by 231.3% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 341,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,809,000 after purchasing an additional 238,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

