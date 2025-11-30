Wall Street Zen Upgrades Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to Buy

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Cfra set a $126.00 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $130.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.62. Novartis has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $134.00. The company has a market cap of $275.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 422,869 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,239,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,376,000 after buying an additional 117,952 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Novartis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,581,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,427,000 after buying an additional 78,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Novartis by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,605,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,658,000 after buying an additional 78,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

