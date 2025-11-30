Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $197.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $201.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haven Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.