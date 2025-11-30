GitLab (GTLB) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect GitLab to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $239.3140 million for the quarter. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS.Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). GitLab had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GitLab to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $41.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,028.00 and a beta of 0.74. GitLab has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $74.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

In other news, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $228,352.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 53,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,772.93. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 396,147 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $20,017,307.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 73,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,798.47. This trade represents a 84.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 1,329,712 shares of company stock valued at $64,154,795 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,496,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GitLab by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GitLab by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,283,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,013,000 after acquiring an additional 148,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on GitLab from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on GitLab

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.