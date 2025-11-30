Nutriband (NTRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Nutriband to post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the quarter.
Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.95). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 398.29% and a negative return on equity of 85.40%. On average, analysts expect Nutriband to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nutriband Stock Up 1.9%
Shares of NASDAQ NTRB opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.54. Nutriband has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutriband
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NTRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nutriband in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nutriband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
About Nutriband
Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.
