Nutriband (NTRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Nutriband to post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the quarter.

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.95). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 398.29% and a negative return on equity of 85.40%. On average, analysts expect Nutriband to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRB opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.54. Nutriband has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nutriband stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nutriband Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTRB Free Report ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.68% of Nutriband worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NTRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nutriband in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nutriband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

