Vestis (VSTS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $690.6520 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Vestis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $860.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.98. Vestis has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vestis presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $9.13.

Institutional Trading of Vestis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Vestis by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 355,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 34,809 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vestis by 739.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 595,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vestis by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 24,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

