CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, October 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.38.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 2.6%

CEU opened at C$12.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$5.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.17.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$623.22 million for the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current year.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.