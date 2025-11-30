Insider Buying: Senior (LON:SNR) Insider Buys £130,500 in Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) insider Ian King acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 174 per share, with a total value of £130,500.

Senior Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 182.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £754.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.17, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 186.19. Senior plc has a 1-year low of GBX 113 and a 1-year high of GBX 223.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 price target on shares of Senior in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Senior from GBX 185 to GBX 230 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Senior from GBX 195 to GBX 220 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 241.67.

About Senior

Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.

Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.

The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.

