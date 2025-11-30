KBR (NYSE:KBR) vs. Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) and KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnera and KBR”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Magnera alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $3.20 billion 0.16 -$15.25 million ($7.64) -1.85 KBR $8.04 billion 0.65 $375.00 million $2.91 14.16

Risk and Volatility

KBR has higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KBR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Magnera has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBR has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of KBR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of KBR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Magnera and KBR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 1 0 2 0 2.33 KBR 0 7 4 0 2.36

Magnera currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.54%. KBR has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.13%. Given KBR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KBR is more favorable than Magnera.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and KBR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -4.98% -9.57% -3.49% KBR 4.52% 33.65% 7.33%

Summary

KBR beats Magnera on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnera

(Get Free Report)

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc. provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its services cover research and development, advanced prototyping, acquisition support, systems engineering, cyber analytics, space domain awareness, test and evaluation, systems integration and program management, global supply chain management, and operations readiness and support, as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services. This segment also provides various professional advisory services to the defense, renewable energy, and critical infrastructure sectors. The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment operates portfolio of various proprietary process technologies for ammonia/syngas, chemical/petrochemicals, clean refining, and circular process/circular economy solutions. This segment also provides synergistic services, including advisory and consulting focused on broad-based energy transition and net-zero carbon emission solutions; high-end engineering, design and program management centered around decarbonization, energy efficiency, environmental impact and asset optimization; and digitally-enabled operating and monitoring solutions. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.