Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading Up 57.8% – Here’s What Happened

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 57.8% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.80 and last traded at GBX 3.63. 9,305,121 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,207% from the average session volume of 712,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30.
Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Up 57.8%
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.65 million, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.37.
Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Hydrogen Utopia International
Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.
