TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) & BKV (NYSE:BKV) Head-To-Head Comparison

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) and TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares BKV and TC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BKV
|5.67%
|6.91%
|4.59%
|TC Energy
|28.98%
|11.22%
|3.31%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BKV and TC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BKV
|0
|1
|6
|0
|2.86
|TC Energy
|0
|4
|6
|2
|2.83
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares BKV and TC Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BKV
|$580.98 million
|4.29
|-$142.87 million
|$0.52
|53.31
|TC Energy
|$14.65 billion
|3.84
|$3.43 billion
|$2.32
|23.32
TC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than BKV. TC Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BKV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
83.1% of TC Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of BKV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
BKV has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Energy has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
TC Energy beats BKV on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About BKV
BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses. It also has regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 532 billion cubic feet. In addition, it has approximately 4,900 kilometers of liquids pipeline system that connects Alberta crude oil pipeline to refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, and the United States Gulf Coast. Further, the company owns or has interests in power generation facilities with approximately 4,600 megawatts; and owns and operates approximately 118 billion cubic feet of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in in Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as TransCanada Corporation and changed its name to TC Energy Corporation in May 2019. TC Energy Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.