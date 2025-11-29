TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) & BKV (NYSE:BKV) Head-To-Head Comparison

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) and TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BKV and TC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKV 5.67% 6.91% 4.59% TC Energy 28.98% 11.22% 3.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BKV and TC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKV 0 1 6 0 2.86 TC Energy 0 4 6 2 2.83

Valuation and Earnings

BKV presently has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.63%. TC Energy has a consensus price target of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.29%. Given TC Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TC Energy is more favorable than BKV.

This table compares BKV and TC Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKV $580.98 million 4.29 -$142.87 million $0.52 53.31 TC Energy $14.65 billion 3.84 $3.43 billion $2.32 23.32

TC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than BKV. TC Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BKV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of TC Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of BKV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BKV has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Energy has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TC Energy beats BKV on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses. It also has regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 532 billion cubic feet. In addition, it has approximately 4,900 kilometers of liquids pipeline system that connects Alberta crude oil pipeline to refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, and the United States Gulf Coast. Further, the company owns or has interests in power generation facilities with approximately 4,600 megawatts; and owns and operates approximately 118 billion cubic feet of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in in Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as TransCanada Corporation and changed its name to TC Energy Corporation in May 2019. TC Energy Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

