Reviewing Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) & Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shoe Carnival and Stitch Fix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoe Carnival 0 3 0 0 2.00 Stitch Fix 1 4 1 1 2.29

Stitch Fix has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.01%. Given Stitch Fix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Shoe Carnival.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

66.1% of Shoe Carnival shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Shoe Carnival shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Shoe Carnival and Stitch Fix”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoe Carnival $1.14 billion 0.40 $73.77 million $2.10 7.87 Stitch Fix $1.27 billion 0.45 -$28.74 million ($0.46) -9.25

Shoe Carnival has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix. Stitch Fix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoe Carnival, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shoe Carnival and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoe Carnival 5.41% 9.65% 5.53% Stitch Fix -2.27% -14.57% -5.93%

Volatility and Risk

Shoe Carnival has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stitch Fix has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Shoe Carnival on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

