InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Trading Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 221,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 149,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
InZinc Mining Trading Down 16.7%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.
About InZinc Mining
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.
