Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lloyds Banking Group stock on October 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,800,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,173,797. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 18.04%.The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2,671.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

