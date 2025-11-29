Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVOK. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Evoke to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 87.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.93. The firm has a market cap of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

