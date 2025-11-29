Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on EVOK. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Evoke to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 87.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Evoke
Evoke Stock Performance
Evoke Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.