Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 105,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 77,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

