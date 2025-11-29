Jonathan Rosset Acquires 26,500 Shares of Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Stock

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Rosset bought 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$21,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 548,000 shares in the company, valued at C$438,400. This trade represents a 5.08% increase in their position.

Azimut Exploration Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Azimut Exploration stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.72. 53,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,597. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 2.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Azimut Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

