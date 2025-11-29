Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.6% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVOK shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Evoke to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 87.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.93. The stock has a market cap of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

