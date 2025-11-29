Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 385,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 115,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.27 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.45.
Trifecta Gold Company Profile
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
