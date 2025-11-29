Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) vs. Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Financial Contrast

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sprout Social has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sprout Social and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprout Social -10.59% -18.93% -7.76% Senmiao Technology -88.60% -454.33% -55.52%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprout Social 1 6 6 0 2.38 Senmiao Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sprout Social and Senmiao Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sprout Social presently has a consensus target price of $25.82, indicating a potential upside of 159.09%. Given Sprout Social’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprout Social is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Sprout Social shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sprout Social and Senmiao Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprout Social $405.91 million 1.45 -$61.97 million ($0.81) -12.30 Senmiao Technology $3.39 million 0.42 -$3.72 million ($1.08) -1.19

Senmiao Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sprout Social. Sprout Social is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senmiao Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sprout Social beats Senmiao Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It offers integrated tools, such as social engagement/response; publishing; reporting and analytics; social listening and business intelligence; reputation management; social commerce; employee advocacy; and automation and workflows. In addition, the company provides smart inbox, social customer relationship management, social monitoring and alerts, customer service tools, and automation; and centralized content planning, creation, and publishing, automated scheduling, content performance reporting, suggested content, message approval workflows, publishing permissions and governance, and content and asset libraries. Further, it offers social media; content performance, customer service and team, custom report builder, and reporting API; and market research, brand health, competitive insights, consumer trends, and product feedback; and social commerce, reputation management, employee advocacy, mobile applications, and chat bot creation and management. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of consulting and training services. It serves social and community management; public relations; marketing; influencer marketing; customer service and care; commerce, sales and customer acquisition; recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy; and small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

