Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Acquired Rep. Jared Moskowitz

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently bought shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM). In a filing disclosed on November 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock on October 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (6)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 10/10/2025.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,515,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,376,063. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $311.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,551,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

