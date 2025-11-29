Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 9.6% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.6% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Evoke to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 87.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.93. The company has a market cap of £119.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

