Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 9.6% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2025

Evoke plc (LON:EVOKGet Free Report) shares fell 9.6% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Evoke to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 87.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evoke

Evoke Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.93. The company has a market cap of £119.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.