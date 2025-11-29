Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Trading 22% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) shot up 22% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 254,332 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 661% from the average session volume of 33,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Rio Silver Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.19.
About Rio Silver
Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.
