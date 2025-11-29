Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading 57.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) was up 57.8% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.80 and last traded at GBX 3.63. Approximately 9,305,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,207% from the average daily volume of 712,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30.
Hydrogen Utopia International Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £14.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.37.
Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile
Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hydrogen Utopia International
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.