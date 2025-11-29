Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 9.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) fell 9.6% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Evoke to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 87.25.

Get Evoke alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Evoke

Evoke Trading Down 9.6%

Evoke Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.93.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.