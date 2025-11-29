Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November 29th (AMGN, BC, BRC, CDZI, CMBM, CSAN, EGY, ELV, FBGL, FCBC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, November 29th:
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
RPC (NYSE:RES) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a buy rating.
LIZHI (NASDAQ:SOGP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.
Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
