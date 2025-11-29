Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November 29th (AMGN, BC, BRC, CDZI, CMBM, CSAN, EGY, ELV, FBGL, FCBC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, November 29th:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brady (NYSE:BRC)

was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RPC (NYSE:RES) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a buy rating.

LIZHI (NASDAQ:SOGP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

