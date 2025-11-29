Sen. Tina Smith Sells Off Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Senator Tina Smith (D-Minnesota) recently sold shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). In a filing disclosed on November 26th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Huntington Bancshares stock on November 21st.

HBAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,181,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,246,252. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%.The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,414.30. This represents a 7.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 64,587 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $993,348.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 534,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,763.20. The trade was a 10.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 112,103 shares of company stock worth $1,833,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,980,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,056,459,000 after acquiring an additional 680,601 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,302,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,905 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,062,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,017,000 after purchasing an additional 861,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,450,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,541,000 after purchasing an additional 640,852 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,230,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640,302 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tina Smith (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Minnesota. She assumed office on January 3, 2018. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Smith (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Minnesota. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Smith succeeded former Senator Al Franken (D). She assumed office on January 3, 2018. Smith won a full term in the special general election for the position on November 6, 2018. She defeated Karin Housley (R), Sarah Wellington (Legal Marijuana Now Party), and Jerry Trooien (Unaffiliated) to win the seat. She advanced to the general election after defeating five challengers in the special Democratic primary election on August 14, 2018. Smith previously served as the 48th lieutenant governor of Minnesota. She was elected to the position on a joint ticket with incumbent Governor Mark Dayton on November 4, 2014, and was sworn into office on January 5, 2015.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

