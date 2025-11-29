Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Entegris stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Entegris Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.05. 1,202,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.37.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its position in Entegris by 73.7% in the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $316,242.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,121.24. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $37,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,621.32. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

