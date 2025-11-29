Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Toyota Motor stock on October 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:TM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.66. The stock had a trading volume of 156,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.63. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $81.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.249-15.249 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 204.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,162,000 after acquiring an additional 172,829 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 717.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 128,128 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,827,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,128,000 after purchasing an additional 112,905 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 46.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 330,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,142,000 after purchasing an additional 104,471 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1,509.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 94,305 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

