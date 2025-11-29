Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Shell stock on October 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $73.60. 1,682,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,671. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $77.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $212.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $68.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Shell by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shell by 1.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Shell by 8.8% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

