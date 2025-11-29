TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.79 and traded as low as GBX 112.60. TwentyFour Income shares last traded at GBX 113.21, with a volume of 1,434,252 shares traded.

TwentyFour Income Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £910.42 million and a PE ratio of 8.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.23.

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TwentyFour Income had a net margin of 1,552.21% and a return on equity of 103.44%.

TwentyFour Income Company Profile

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a London listed closed-ended fund which targets less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset backed securities.

