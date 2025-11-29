Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Stock Price Up 22% – What’s Next?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 22% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 254,332 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 661% from the average session volume of 33,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Rio Silver Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.19.
Rio Silver Company Profile
Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Silver
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.