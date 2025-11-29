Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and traded as low as $6.68. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 1,253,043 shares traded.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Whitecap Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

