Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Stock Price Up 57.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) shot up 57.8% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.80 and last traded at GBX 3.63. 9,305,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,207% from the average session volume of 712,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30.

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Up 57.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.55.

Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.05) EPS for the quarter.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

