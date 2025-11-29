Art de Finance Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, Art de Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Art de Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Art de Finance has a market capitalization of $999.74 and $18.91 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90,792.99 or 1.00284863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Art de Finance Token Profile

Art de Finance was first traded on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Art de Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Art de Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

