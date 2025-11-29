Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) vs. National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Financial Survey

Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI – Get Free Report) and National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.0% of National Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. 74.7% of National Beverage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Baristas Coffee has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Beverage has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 0.00 National Beverage 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Baristas Coffee and National Beverage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

National Beverage has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.47%. Given National Beverage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Beverage is more favorable than Baristas Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares Baristas Coffee and National Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baristas Coffee N/A N/A N/A National Beverage 15.45% 43.51% 29.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baristas Coffee and National Beverage”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baristas Coffee $180,000.00 N/A -$660,000.00 N/A N/A National Beverage $1.20 billion 2.65 $186.82 million $1.99 17.12

National Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Baristas Coffee.

Summary

National Beverage beats Baristas Coffee on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baristas Coffee

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. Pure; and carbonated soft drinks under Shasta and Faygo brands. It serves retailers, as well as various smaller up-and-down-the-street accounts through the take-home, convenience, and food-service distribution channels. National Beverage Corp. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

