Uniswap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $181.07 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.82 billion and $181.07 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.05 or 0.00006685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00092523 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,303.29 or 0.36555114 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,330,528 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 630,330,527.7099 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.14198382 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1348 active market(s) with $234,698,370.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

