Head-To-Head Contrast: M&F Bancorp (MFBP) & Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares M&F Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A M&F Bancorp Competitors 16.58% 9.98% 1.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares M&F Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get M&F Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio M&F Bancorp $29.33 million $4.77 million 9.55 M&F Bancorp Competitors $598.42 million $154.64 million 13.52

M&F Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp. M&F Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

M&F Bancorp has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&F Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

50.4% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. M&F Bancorp pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 24.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

M&F Bancorp rivals beat M&F Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About M&F Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer and other loans; as well as ATM services. M&F Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.