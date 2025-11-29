Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and traded as low as $21.00. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 51,807 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on AKZOY shares. Zacks Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Akzo Nobel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 0.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel NV will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

