John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and traded as low as $13.80. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 30,512 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.
John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.3158 per share. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
