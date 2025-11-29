John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHIGet Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and traded as low as $13.80. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 30,512 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Up 0.6%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.

John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.3158 per share. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

