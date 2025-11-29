John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and traded as low as $13.80. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 30,512 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Up 0.6%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.

John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.3158 per share. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

