vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and traded as high as $27.53. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 7,289 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.66.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.11).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of vTv Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

