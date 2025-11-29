Ripio Credit Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $445.16 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870.56 thousand and $445.16 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00001753 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00011617 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00009878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN Finance (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. RCN Finance has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RCN Finance is 0.00035763 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $452.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

