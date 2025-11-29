DFI.Money Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One DFI.Money token can currently be bought for about $62.97 or 0.00069413 BTC on major exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $113.60 thousand worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,816.17 or 1.00104442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money’s launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

